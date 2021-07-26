https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/analysts-democrats-3-5-trillion-spend-may-cost-5-5-trillion/
Majority Leader Schumer Holds Press Conference On Senate Business A group of analysts predicts that Congressional Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan could actually cost up to $5.5 trillion.
As The Daily Wire recently reported, lawmakers are attempting to ram spending proposals through Congress without Republican approval. Their budget incorporates portions of President Biden’s American Families Plan and American Jobs Plan .
Analysts at the Committee for a Responsible Budget cast doubt on whether the Democrats’ costs projections are accurate: While the actual cost of this new legislation will ultimately depend heavily on details that have yet to be revealed, we estimate the policies under consideration could cost between $5 trillion and $5.5 trillion over a decade, assuming they are made permanent. In order to fit these proposals within a $3.5 trillion budget target, lawmakers apparently intend to have some policies expire before the end of the ten-year budget window, using this oft-criticized budget gimmick to hide their true cost. The analysts matched the brief proposal descriptions in the fact sheet to specific policies in the President’s budget or other proposed legislation:
