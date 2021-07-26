https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/ready-are-you-trying-to-hide-something-reporter-presses-jen-psaki-for-the-number-of-breakthrough-covid-cases

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked to provide specific information about the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among White House staff during a news conference.

In this clip, Pat Gray and Jeff Fisher reacted to the moment when a reporter asked Psaki if the Biden administration won’t release the number of breakthrough cases among vaccinated staffers.

“Are you trying to hide something?” the reporter asked.

Psaki told the reporter she was not hiding anything and asked the reporter why she needed to have that information.

Pat was shocked by Psaki’s “bizarre” question and noted that reporters need that information because they are reporters.

