On Monday, the Arizona audit continued with the third paper recount, the Cast Vote Record analysis, and other accountability procedures.

Audit Spokesman Randy Pullen previously told The Gateway Pundit that they are able to count a box of ballots in less than five minutes and that this process would be finished by Wednesday this week. This process does not tabulate votes. It only counts the number of ballots.

Today, Randy Pullen said they will likely finish counting on Tuesday. By Friday the audit team is expected to start evacuating the Wesley Bolin Building.

The volunteers will count during another night shift tonight and they expect to have only four pallets left on Tuesday.

The final report is expected some time in mid-August but they still need the routers, logs, and system keys in order to complete a full forensic audit and ensure that the voting machines weren’t tampered with.

The recent Arizona Senate hearing revealed worst in class IT security practices and bizarre discrepancies that the County refuses to provide answers to.

Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has seen enough to know that this was a fraudulent election and she is already calling for decertification.

There is a lot of noise out there. Here is the bottom line: DECERTIFY NOW – RECALL THE ELECTORS Arizona’s certification was clearly not accurate. Retweet and tag your legislators — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 26, 2021

The routers and passkeys will show us what happened internally but the proof is in the numbers. This extra recount will verify that the ballot totals do not match up with the certified total as expected.

Steve Bannon recently reported that the delta is holding.

Once we have this evidence of a fraudulently certified total, this will give the Senate more leverage to go to court and enforce the subpoenas for the routers.

Until then, supporters of election transparency need to call their State Legislators and demand they support a resolution to hold the Maricopa County Supervisors in contempt for noncompliance.

Were it not for the county’s interference, this investigation would be completed. Who really controls these people?

Paul Boyer: (602) 693-3989, 602-926-4173 Email: PBOYER@AZleg.gov

Michelle Ugenti-Rita: (602) 926-4480 Email: MUGENTI-RITA@AZleg.gov

Maricopa County will not get away with their obstruction.

