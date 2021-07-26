https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ashli-babbitt-mother-speaks-out/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Saturday in Arizona at the Trump rally — ‘My daughter died for this cause, the cause of election integrity. I’m here to be my daughter’s voice because it has been silenced.’
Standing ovation from the crowd
Congressman Paul Gosar made sure she was recognized…
“In our midst, who came all the way over here to tell you thank you, is Ashli Babbitt’s mom.”
— Rep. Paul Gosar @RepGosar addressing @TPUSA Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Phoenix, Arizona pic.twitter.com/2RUhRy5vo0
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 24, 2021