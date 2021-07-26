https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ashli-babbitt-mother-speaks-out/

Posted by Kane on July 26, 2021 6:16 pm

Saturday in Arizona at the Trump rally — ‘My daughter died for this cause, the cause of election integrity. I’m here to be my daughter’s voice because it has been silenced.’

Standing ovation from the crowd



Congressman Paul Gosar made sure she was recognized…

