NEW YORK, N.Y. — The left will push the claim of “systemic racism” and any other topic that will cause controversy and turmoil between Americans in the belief it will enable them to gain and maintain the power and control over the people they desire.

Unfortunately, in today’s current society, it appears to be working effectively. As I have asked before: how long will it be until the majority of Americans get wise to their tactic(s) and decide that the government works for them, the American people, and not the other way around.

Democrats have labeled America as having “systemic racism” to slow black Americans from achieving their success and has been a handy way to exploit a low point in public embarrassment over some recent distorted and misrepresented incidents as well the undeniable legacy of slavery and Jim Crow in America.

The greatest crisis of our time is the continued effort to divide the country by putting a name on everything and pitting one group against another.

“I am afraid that there is a certain class of ‘race-problem solvers’ who don’t want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”- Booker T. Washington

The systemic racism trope creates an irresistible urge to blame race and racism on anything and everything.

And of course it is now a wedge to justify double standards, anti-white racism, restrictions on expression and speech, various forms of discrimination to benefit minority groups, power grabs in multiple institutions across society based on “reckoning” rather than merit or logic, the transformation of the education system into a propaganda indoctrination machine, and tangentially related “social justice” reforms, including creeping Marxism disguised as equality.

Indications that the ranks of citizens with the courage and civic responsibility to oppose this madness are growing. I suspect that the purveyors of the systemic racism narrative, including Critical Race Theory, are pushing rapidly toward a tipping point where public sympathy and tolerance will collapse. The Law of Diminishing Returns has to kick in soon, if it hasn’t already.

A large portion of the “systemic racism” brigade is steeped in hypocrisy, much as the #MeToo movement proved itself only offended by sexual harassment by public figures who proved useful for other purposes. Kamila Harris comes to mind: At first, she made her presidential campaign all about “justice for women and believing survivors.”

Back in 2018, she even tweeted “To all survivors of sexual assault: We hear you. We see you. We will give you dignity. Don’t let this process bully you into silence.” When talking about Joe Biden and his accusers, Harris said that she believed all those women: “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”

Uh-huh. And where is this stance go to when Biden choose her to become his VP? Hint: Follow the money.

The Washington Free Beacon asked all 50 Democratic members of the Senate, as well as the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP, for reactions to the weekend’s revelation that R.I. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, weeping with pride on the adoption of the Juneteenth national holiday, was still a member of Bailey’s (whites-only private club) Beach Club in Newport. R.I.

None of them responded, shockingly enough. Segregated private clubs would seem to be relics of systemic racism. But only if pointed to the white: BET, NAACP, United Negro College Fund (I actually support this one-they seem to be honestly trying to do good work), etc.

Yet another target: The biggest Broadway musical revival is “The Music Man,” starring the admirable Hugh Jackman. Scheduled to open in December, but the “woke” have been mobilized and now whispers have begun that the show (set in turn-of-the-century Iowa) is “too white.”

The LA Times complains that the show’s “sanitized and idealized setting, and its intrinsic value as a quintessential America … is probably as much a sampling of America as the Iowa caucuses are of presidential races: … whiter and more rural than the rest of the country; it doesn’t really represent America in some fundamental ways. SO now all forms of entertainment have to accurate representations of … something. Perspective is going to play heck with this, as well as realism. How long until someone gripes about The Martian not being filmed on location?

The wailing continues, “Ultimately, ‘The Music Man’ sets forth a sanitized, insular and very white America — a vision regularly exploited by a recent president [Trump-bashing here-hard to believe] It asks audiences to cheer for yet another romanticized fraud. “The Music Man” is selling tickets while the culture is calling for corrective lenses on such white-centered visions of American history and protesting in the streets for a new vision of modern American life.”

Times activist (Ashley Lee) seems to require that everything must be political, and that which does not advance the ‘movement’ is an impediment to it and must be destroyed. “The Music Man,” the winner of the title “The Great American Musical,” seems to be devoid of a political stance for only those who do not detest the United States or find the presence of white people inherently offensive.

Advanced Placement Language and Composition students in Gardiner, Maine will not be limited to readings from a list of 33 books about racism over the summer after all, thanks to an uprising from parents. The list, which includes How To Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi and White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, can now be skipped by students choosing to read a nonfiction book dealing with science or nature, or a memoir. But this almost wasn’t an option.

The leading candidate in the Democratic Mayoral Primary today is Eric Adams, an African-American with a ‘law and order’ platform. This makes him a bit of an “Uncle Tom” to New York’s woke opinion makers, and there have been newspaper columns instructing voters how to use a new ranked voting system to defeat Adams even if he garners the most first place votes.

Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia have been campaigning together (a voter can have both on their ballot) in an effort to beat Adams because they disagree with his policies presumably. But even Adams could not resist laying the race card, and claiming that his opposition was based on racial animosity and, of course, the desire to suppress Black votes.

In case one thinks that I am exaggerating how bad this is becoming, pay attention to the Vancouver School Board in British Columbia, Canada. It is eliminating honors courses in order to “foster inclusivity and equity in the classroom.” “By phasing out these courses, all students will have access to an inclusive model of education, and all students will be able to participate in the curriculum fulsomely,” said the school board. And it is a de facto announcement that people of color simply don’t have what it takes to compete in the advanced courses. All because of racism, certainly.

This is the Maoist concept of equality at all costs, and the justification for it is that only “systemic racism” can explain why certain demographic groups remain stubbornly behind. The answer, obviously, is that instead of trying to move them forward the only possible answer is to hobble everyone else.

Can’t think of a better way to ensure equality among the pebbles than by dulling the diamonds.

