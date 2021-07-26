https://www.theblaze.com/news/violent-attack-delaware-police-officers

Authorities arrested a Georgetown, Delaware, man after he reportedly assaulted two officers on Saturday night, the

Delaware News Journal reports.

What are the details?

The attack took place at the Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach, authorities said, after the suspect, 27-year-old Brandon T. Lewis, reportedly became unruly.

According to the outlet, the Dewey Beach Police Department received a phone call reporting an “unconscious police officer” around 8:20 p.m. local time.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered an officer motionless on the ground while a group fought next to him.

Witnesses said Lewis was “acting disorderly” at the restaurant and was forced out of the restaurant by staff.

Cliff Dempsey, a spokesman for the Dewey Beach Police Department, said that while being escorted out of the property, Lewis assaulted a staff member and fled on foot down Route 1’s Coastal Highway.

A Dewey Beach officer saw Lewis fleeing from the restaurant and attempted to detain him as he reportedly actively resisted.

An off-duty police officer from the New Castle County Police Department reportedly witnessed the interaction between Lewis and the Dewey Beach police officer and intervened.

The outlet said that during the struggle, two bystanders pulled the off-duty officer from the altercation as Lewis reportedly struck the Dewey Beach police officer, knocking him unconscious. The off-duty officer was then able to reengage Lewis, and he and another bystander were able to retain him until responding units arrived.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Dewey Beach officer, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, is in stable condition. The New Castle County police officer was treated for facial lacerations and released

According to First State Update, Rehoboth Beach Police, the Department of Natural Resources Police (Parks), Delaware State Police Troop 7, Delaware State Police Aviation Section, Bethany Beach Police, Lewes Police, South Bethany Police, Fenwick Island Police, Selbyville Police, and good Samaritans responded to assist.

Authorities arrested Lewis and charged him with two counts of second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence, two counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

He is being held at the Sussex County Correctional Institution on $35,000 bail.

