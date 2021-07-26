https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/axios-list-of-2024-gop-frontrunners-includes-rep-liz-cheney-another-name-is-conspicuously-absent/

President Biden isn’t even one year into his term, but the 2024 election is already being talked about. Who will be the eventual Republican nominee? Axios has this very early list:

Net favorability of GOP frontrunners among Republican voters: • Donald Trump Jr.: +55

• Ron DeSantis: +54

• Kevin McCarthy: +24

• Matt Gaetz: +17

• Marjorie Taylor Greene: +8

• Mitch McConnell: +2

• Liz Cheney: -43 https://t.co/qNgvYTz8Pp — Axios (@axios) July 26, 2021

Did they really think it was necessary to include a certain somebody?

In what galaxy is Liz Cheney a “GOP frontrunner”? This is bad framing, if not bad reporting. https://t.co/WMjbFKwSWL — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 26, 2021

I think we can take Liz Cheney off the list of “frontrunners”… https://t.co/UQIFClOzUL — ✈😷 🇺🇸 〽att Seyfang (@mseyfang) July 26, 2021

That seems a little forced.

Liz Cheney needs to fire here consultants. LMAO https://t.co/ghNKXFDlBA — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) July 26, 2021

There’s another prominent name missing from that list:

Leaving aside the odd choices of who to include, someone seems conspicuously absent. https://t.co/uaSwuTiKHj — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 26, 2021

Yeah, what’s up with that? Maybe they wanted to leave enough room for the inclusion of Liz Cheney.

