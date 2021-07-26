https://thelibertydaily.com/az-gubernatorial-candidate-kari-lake-is-making-waves-after-impressing-trump-with-support/

Donald Trump was the star of the show at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend. But for a brief moment a local candidate grabbed some of his thunder and surprised Trump with the outpouring of support.

As he usually does at events like these, Trump gave shout outs to local politicians, especially those running for office. He was listing some of the gubernatorial candidates in attendance when he mentioned former newscaster Kari Lake. The loud applause startled Trump, prompting him to say, “Wow! This could be a big night for you.”

WOW. Just WOW. I am so overwhelmed with the love and support Arizonans have shown our Campaign. Thank you for visiting state 48, Mr. President! Get back to Arizona as soon as you can. Arizona is MAGA Country. DONATE: https://t.co/ULQ4knpsKR pic.twitter.com/leHzXoNi11 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 25, 2021

According to Arizona Republic:

Judging by the chants and cheers, Lake was the hands-down favorite among the four Republican hopefuls who attended the event, billed as a “Rally to Protect Our Elections.” Although Trump was by far the main attraction, Lake was a highlight among the warm-up acts. Before she even started speaking, the crowd at Arizona Federal Theatre was chanting, “Kari, Kari.” The other gubernatorial candidates got polite applause and some cheers: state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, businessman Steve Gaynor and former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon.

Lake has seized on the momentum and ramped up both fundraising and social media messaging. Her latest promise is to help those who have been hurt by draconian laws and fines prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are free people! Let’s act like it! Do not let them close your business. Do not let them shut down your church. Do not let them mask your children. Cops—do not enforce tyrannical mandates. Protect your medical freedom! I PROMISE to stop this NONSENSE when I am Governor!

“As Governor, I will pardon every person and business owner who is charged for violating a mask mandate or refusing to shut down their business—because we know that breathing and earning a living are not a crime!”

As Governor, I will pardon every person and business owner who is charged for violating a mask mandate or refusing to shut down their business—because we know that breathing and earning a living are not a crime! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 26, 2021

Arizona has become an unexpected flashpoint of American politics in recent years. Getting a solid conservative in the Governor’s office is an important step to making the state solidly red again.

