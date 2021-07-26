https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/barbara-boxer-assaulted-and-mugged-in-oakland/
The Oakland Police department said the incident is under investigation, adding there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Boxer, 80, served as a U.S. senator for California from 1993 through 2017.
Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”
— Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021
Here’s one of Boxer’s career lowlights