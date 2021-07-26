https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/benedict-kinzinger/
Kinzinger defends Nancy Pelosi’s Commission
Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV
— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021
Kinzinger voted to impeach Trump.
Speaker Pelosi says “that would be my plan” when asked whether she will appoint more Republicans like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to the Jan 6th select committee. pic.twitter.com/HD4x8qSmdq
— The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2021