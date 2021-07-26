https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-on-biden-responds-with-gibberish-when-asked-about-dems-reckless-spending-spree/

President Biden responded to questions in Washington, DC with unintelligible gibberish over the weekend; refusing to answer new questions over his party’s reckless spending spree and a possible “pathway to citizenship” for millions of undocumented workers.

“Will there be another reconciliation?” asked one reporter outside the White House.

“Be-whu? Be-mweh??” said the President.

“Reconciliation? A pathway to citizenship?” pressed the confused journalist.

“We need to have to be able to see whether it can be an immigration remains to be seen!” fired-back Biden.

The President made similar bizarre statements in recent days, even suggesting many Republicans believe he “sucks the blood out of children.”

“Are there people in the Democrat Party who want to defund the police?” yelled one journalist.

“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” responded the President.

Question from our @ShelbyTalcott: “Are there people in the Democrat Party who want to defund the police?” BIDEN: “Are there people…who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”pic.twitter.com/JRZikPw8L9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 23, 2021

Biden has sought to distance himself from his party’s “defund” movement as new polls show a majority of Americans -including Democrats- are concerned with rising crime rates across the country.

Violent felonies are up approximately 30% in most major cities.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki baffled millions of Americans during her briefing in June when she claimed Republicans -not Democrats- want to defund police departments across the country.

“The President never mentioned needing money for police as part of the American Rescue Plan,” said one reporter.

“The President did mention that the American Rescue Plan, a lot of Democrats, could help ensure that local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country. It did not receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat!” claimed Psaki.

“Any local department would argue that keeping cops on the beat … is something that helped them fight crime in their communities,” she added.

Watch the President’s comments above.

