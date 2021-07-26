https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-releases-21-point-immigration-plan-amid-criticisms-his-border-policy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration released a 21-point plan that outlines its strategy on immigration as Biden receives criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over his border policy.

“Success in building this fair, orderly, and humane immigration system won’t be achieved overnight, especially after the prior Administration’s irrational and inhumane policies, but this Administration has a blueprint to get there and is making real progress,” A White House fact sheet reads.

The plan includes multiple initiatives such as redirecting the budget from former President Donald Trump’s border wall towards “border technology and modernization of land ports of entry, that are proven to be more effective at improving safety and security at the border.”

Another initiative is the expedited removal process for those who arrive at the border, something Democrats have been hassling Biden over. This would allow asylum seekers and other legal migrants a streamlined way to get into the country while expediting removing those who don’t qualify back to their countries of origin.

The initiative also bolsters anti-smuggling and anti-trafficking operations at the border, which attempts to address issues for which Republicans have criticized Biden.

