https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-snaps-at-female-reporter-over-question-you-are-such-a-pain-in-the-neck

President Joe Biden snapped at a female reporter on Monday after she asked a question that was not related to his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office.

“Mr. President, Veterans Affairs is going to have a mandate for its healthcare–” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said before being cut off by Biden.

“You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question because we’ve known each other so long,” Biden responded. “It has nothing to do with Iraq.”

“Yes, Veteran Affairs is going to, in fact, require that all doctors working in their facilities are gonna have to be vaccinated,” Biden added.

WATCH:

“You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question,” President Biden said to a reporter while meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House. pic.twitter.com/q8H3Sjkzeg — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 26, 2021

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings responded to the incident by writing on Twitter: “Verbally abusive and dismissive of a female journalist. Keeps happening over and over. Why?”

Biden erupted at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins back in June following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Why are you so confident he’ll change his behavior, Mr. President?” Collins asked.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden erupted. “Where the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

“I said …what I said was, let’s get it straight, I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the world,” he continued. “I am not confident of anything. I am just stating the facts.”

“But given his past behavior has not changed and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours, he denied any involvement in cyberattacks. He downplayed human rights abuses. He even refused to say Alexey Navalny’s name,” Collins pushed. “So how does that account to a constructive meeting, as President Putin put it?”

“If you don’t understand that, you are in the wrong business,” Biden fired back.

President Biden went off on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the end of his post-summit press conference and suggested she may be “in the wrong business” after she asked why he was “so confident” that Putin will “change his behavior.” pic.twitter.com/QhkyT4pEXm — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 16, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

