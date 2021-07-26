https://thenewamerican.com/big-business-wing-of-deep-state-threatens-humanity/
The Big Business wing of the global Deep State is just as dangerous and just as evil as the Big Government wing, The New American magazine’s Alex Newman explains in this issue of the Deep State. Far from being independent actors in a free market, the world’s largest corporations are dominated by a tiny cabal of Deep State kingpins including Rothschild and Rockefeller dynasties operating through mega-banks and investment companies such as Black Rock, State Street and Vanguard. Many of these big companies are corporate members of the Deep State’s Council on Foreign Relations, and their leaders often are members as well.