About a month ago VP Kamala Harris said that “extreme progress” was being made in addressing the border surge:

During her first visit to the southern border since taking office, Vice President Kamala Harris said the Biden administration is making “extreme progress” in addressing the surge in migrants from Central America.@EenaRuffini has the latest. pic.twitter.com/A0nuXwmTAl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 26, 2021

Fox News’ Bill Melugin helps make it clear with a fresh batch of photos and videos that it all depends on what Harris’ definition of “progress” is:

NEW: An absolutely massive group of 350+ migrants have arrived at the border fence here in Del Rio. They are from all around the world. Haiti. Africa. Brazil. Colombia. Very few from Northern Triangle. More are streaming down the path from the Rio Grande after crossing. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Cd4eHr7zCe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

Another journalist here asked this migrant what she thinks about President Biden. She responded “Gracias al Presidente Biden por la oportunidad de venir aqui ahora.”

(Thanks to President Biden for the opportunity to come here now.)

Some tell us now is the time to come. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/a4yAJ2BAdN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

Groups of single adult males are being loaded into Border Patrol vans. One man flashes a thumbs up before he gets into the vehicle. Overheard one BP agent say they are taking a group of 50 of them a processing center in Eagle Pass, TX, which is about an hour from Del Rio @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Iz2SgKuubD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

“Extreme progress,” but for whom?

NEW: A large group of single men, mostly Haitians, were just walked through the border fence by Border Patrol here in Del Rio, TX. They are part of a huge group of 350+ that arrived here. The men are being placed on a bus and will be taken away for processing. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rzqRQ3oN6Y — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

Border Patrol agents & LEOs are so frustrated. Agents tell us morale has never been lower. Many have privately told us us that they feel they’ve been turned into social workers or a welcoming committee. They also say you can expect a surge on top of a surge when Title 42 ends. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

More groups of migrants walking through the border fence here in Del Rio where they are loaded into waiting border patrol buses. Most of these men are from Haiti. Border Patrol has several buses and vans here to deal with this massive group that started out 350+ in size @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/BIC9vhEkYv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Cubans are being told not to bother to flee to the U.S. because they’ll only be sent away to a different country.

This is on the riverbank of the Mexican side of the Rio Grande in Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio. There, migrants dump their passports & IDs before they cross. They believe it makes it easier for them to stay in the U.S. without ID. https://t.co/1GcxcD5ogN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

Wow. 20,000 apprehensions in *one week* down in the Rio Grande Valley sector. That’s the capacity of STAPLES Center. This is not seasonal migration, it is not slowing down in the heat, and there is no “extreme progress” being made, as the administration has claimed. https://t.co/3QEVjIynDj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2021

Again, perhaps the Biden administration and Democrats believe this is progress.

