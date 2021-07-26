https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-lies-matter-plaza-set-to-become-permanent-fixture-in-dc/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The Black Lives Matter movement is set to leave an even greater mark, as construction began on Monday to make the Black Lives Matter Plaza a permanent fixture in the nation’s capital. https://t.co/IcMJqhdFFL
— BNC (@BNCNews) July 25, 2021
REMINDER: Black Lives Matter is responsible for more black deaths in the 21st century than “white supremacists” are by an order of magnitude. https://t.co/6cSh2dZ7gy
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 25, 2021
George Floyd worship gets creepy…
What is this creepy shit pic.twitter.com/2agcRUMoXm
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2021