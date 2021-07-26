https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-big-wisconsin-moves-forward-election-forensic-audit/

Wisconsin Moves Forward with Forensic Audit

Wisconsin State Representative Janel Brandtjen issued a press release today:

“Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee to Initiate More Intensive Investigation of Fraudulent Activity.”

Rep. Brandtjen is the Chair of the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections. She visited the Maricopa audit earlier this month. On Monday she called for an Arizona-style audit of Wisconsin’s November election.

Via Liberty Overwatch.

In her statement, Rep. Brandtjen writes:

“Voters have made it clear that they want a thorough cyber-forensic examination of tabulators, ballot marking devices, and other election equipment, which I will be helping facilitate on behalf of the committee as chair… IP addresses, chain of custody on ballots, and audit trail logs must be thoroughly inspected by cyber-audit technicians… While WI is in the process of an election audit, I will be working to ensure that it is augmented with expertise and resources to ensure a comprehensive, forensic examination.”

Here is Rep. Janel Brandtjen’s complete statement.



page 2

This follows Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s official request for a forensic audit earlier this month.

Last month Rep. Brandtjen spoke out after her trip to Arizona — more from WisPolitics.

Two Assembly Republicans who traveled to Arizona to witness the partisan audit of the 2020 election told WisPolitics.com they’d like to see a similar review of Wisconsin’s presidential results as part of an ongoing Legislative Audit Bureau review.

But the ranking Dem member of the Campaign and Elections Committee called the idea of replicating the much-maligned Arizona audit in Wisconsin “ridiculous.”

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls and chair of the Campaigns and Elections Committee, said she’s not sure the Legislative Audit Bureau has the authority to conduct such a review. But Brandtjen argued such a review was warranted considering the amount of private money that went into some of the state’s largest communities to help cover the costs of putting on the elections during a pandemic.

Republicans have raised concerns about grants from a group funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Some 200 communities received grants to help cover election costs, though the bulk of the money went to Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. Republicans have passed a bill to ban such private grants going forward, though it would require Gov. Tony Evers’ signature to become law.

A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the Rochester Republican hadn’t spoken with Brandtjen about the trip since she returned.