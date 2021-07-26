https://www.dailywire.com/news/california-governor-gavin-newsom-compares-unvaccinated-people-to-drunk-drivers

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom compared those who are not vaccinated to “drunk drivers” during an interview on CNN — an interview that comes as Newsom faces a recall election over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remarks from Newsom came in response to CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, who brought up how localities in California are bringing back some mask mandates.

“Is it time governor to bring back a universal mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status there in California?” Blackwell asked.

“Look, we don’t even have to have that debate. If we can just get everybody vaccinated that’s not vaccinated, that’s refusing to get vaccinated, that’s living vaccine free and impacting the rest of us,” Newsom responded. “It’s like drunk drivers. You don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk, including your own life at risk.”

WATCH:

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom compares people who don’t want to get the coronavirus vaccine to “drunk drivers”: “It’s like drunk drivers. You don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk, including your own life at risk.” pic.twitter.com/JkoPvR05xp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2021

