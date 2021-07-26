https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-expected-change-covid-guidelines-recommend-masks-indoors-where-case?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected Tuesday to revised its guidance on wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to say even vaccinated people should wear one indoors in parts of the country in which the virus is surging, according to multiple news reports.

A federal official spoke about the expected revision on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss details of the new policy, according to the Associated Press.

The CDC was expected to make an announcement later in the day.

