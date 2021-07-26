https://www.dailywire.com/news/cher-trump-will-kill-america-if-we-dont-vote-in-22

Even though Donald Trump has been out of the White House for 187 days, he’s still on the mind of Cher.

The 75-year-old singer, whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, went on a rant on Saturday, claiming Trump will kill America if people don’t vote in 2022.

“LISTENING 2 SAM COOK’S “A CHANGE IS GONNA COME”,& 😭. WONDER WHAT HE’D THINK ABOUT 1/3 OF🇺🇸RIPPING FREEDOM FROM BLK,BROWN,OLD,POOR. GOP KNOW THEY CANT WIN DEMOCRATIC WAY SO THEY’LL DO IT BY WHITE DOMINANCE”‼️INSTEAD OF IDEAS THEY HAVE HATE.trump WILL KILL🇺🇸IF WE DONT VOTE IN’22,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her post also included a video from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, with the caption: “THIS IS WHAT TREASON LOOKS LIKE.”

In another shouty all-cap, badly punctuated tweet, Cher wrote: “BABE,2022 WILL MAKE OR BREAK🇺🇸.WE’RE EITHER GONNA BE DRAGGED BACK 2 THE OLE”WHITES DOMINATE”ANTEBELLUM DAYS,OR FINALLY ACHIEVE THE FUTURE MANY BLACK LEADERS & REAL AMERICANS🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼 4. HERE,& NOW,2022..IF U VALUE YOUR FREEDOM THIS IS THE ONLY TIME & THE ONLY VOTE THAT MATTERS‼️”

And she also wrote another post, this time spelling Sam Cooke’s name correctly.

“Pls listen 2 Sam Cooke’s ‘a Change is Gonna Come’.WHEN WILL WE STAND SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER WITH BLK BROTHERS & SISTERS, WITH EVERY DISENFRANCHISED DEMOCRAT,IN EVERY STATE WHICH HAS NEW DRACONIAN,RACIST LAWS. REPUBLICAN LAWS,AIMED AT WIPING DEMOCRATS OFF [Flag of United States]’S MAP 4EVER. VOTE(D)2022.”

Cher made headlines in April when she tweeted that she believes that if only she had been there the day George Floyd died she could’ve prevented it.

The performer wrote on Twitter: “Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

Cher got slammed on the social media site for her white savior sentiment in her since-deleted tweet.

“I love my Cher but oof. That was a little too white savior complex for me. I know she means well and probably doesn’t understand but.. honey… no,” one wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is significantly underplaying what witnesses who testified TRIED to do to stop his death. There have been MULTIPLE testimonies of everyone from a firefighter to an MMA fighter to a senior man who attempted to diffuse the situation. Singing songs doesn’t erase racism, Cher,” wrote another.

She later explained. “Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am, Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP,” Cher wrote.

And of course she went on and on.

“Whites Can No Longer Stand On The Side- lines.We Must STAND In Solidarity With Our Blk Brothers & Sisters In Every KU KLUX KLAN STATE.WE MUSTStop sign RACIST GOP LAWMAKERS FROM TOTAL DOMINATION OF [U.S. flag emoji] &DESTRUCTION OF DEMOCRATS.WE”MUST STOP”GOP BIGOTS FROM TAKING [U.S. flag emoji] BACK 2 DAYS OF JIM CROW,” she wrote.

