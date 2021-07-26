https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/chicagos-top-cop-blames-progressive-policies-crime-wave?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chicago’s police superintendent has said that progressive policies are the cause for the city’s recent spike in crime.

“We are arresting violent offenders, the courts are releasing these people back into the community,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday, blaming progressive soft-on-crime policies, according to The Washington Examiner.

The city has been going through a spike in crime, with 70 people being shot and 12 being killed over the weekend.

Brown said that the city needs to “challenge the courts to render Chicago safe” through “holding offenders in jail longer, not releasing murderers back into our community.”

Electronic monitoring, a policy championed by progressives as an alternative to the bail system, has been frequently cited by law enforcement authorities as a “dangerous initiative that puts too many criminals back on the streets and endangers the public,” according to the Examiner.

Currently, approximately 3,400 accused offenders in Cook County are out in the community with electronic monitoring. In Chicago alone, more than 100 murder suspects have been out with ankle monitor bracelets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

