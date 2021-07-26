https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/christian-preacher-stabbed-by-muslim-at-speakers-corner-in-london/
London Speaker’s Corner — Christian Preacher Hatun Tash stabbed
Assailant is reportedly a Muslim…
A Christian preacher has been stabbed at Speakers Corner by an Islamic extremist.
We were supposed to be there today and we thank Hashem we cancelled at the last minute.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hatun Tash.
We are praying for her speedy recovery.
Video: @el_soco pic.twitter.com/HJYAvhWzCu
— Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) July 25, 2021
Christian preacher Hatun Tash has been stabbed in Speaker’s Corner. She is a prominent critic of Islam. We must defend freedom of speech and expression in the UK, and not cede the public square to those who wish to censor us intimidate us. pic.twitter.com/Z8aMo1UnP6
— Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) July 25, 2021