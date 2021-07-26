http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u2LuKXgbCzs/

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer berated 74 million Trump voters, saying at an event with Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side community leaders in New York that they voted for a “despicable,” “racist,” and “vile” man.

“How could 74 million people vote for such a despicable human being as Donald Trump?” Schumer asked in the video. “I don’t care if you’re a liberal or a conservative, Democrat or Republican, he is a vile man.”

“He is dishonest, divisive. That’s what he loves to do. Just divide and have people fighting with each other. He’s a racist,” Schumer claimed. “And he always appeals to the dark side of human nature.”

Schumer’s statement is similar to those made by failed presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton called Trump voters a “basket of deplorables.” The full quote ran as follows:

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it. And, unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric.

Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully, they are not America.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said during his presidential run in 2012 that 47 percent of voters will vote for former President Obama “no matter what” because they are entitled:

There are 47 percent of the people who will vote for the president no matter what. All right, there are 47 percent who are with him, who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims, who believe the government has a responsibility to care for them, who believe that they are entitled to health care, to food, to housing, to you-name-it. That, that’s an entitlement. And the government should give it to them. And they will vote for this president no matter what.

“And I mean the president starts out with 48, 49 percent … he starts off with a huge number,” Romney continued.

