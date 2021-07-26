https://www.theepochtimes.com/cincinnati-tops-list-of-cities-where-renters-can-afford-to-live-alone-in-2021-report_3918441.html

Cincinnati, Ohio, has once again topped the list of major U.S. cities where renters can afford to live alone, according to to a recent report.

SmartAsset, an online resource for personal financial advice, said in its most recent annual report on the most affordable cities for solo renters that Cincinnati not only has the fifth-lowest average rent ($612) for a unit with fewer than two bedrooms, Ohio’s third most populous city also offers renters relatively low living costs at $22,721 per year.

With two cities each in the top 10, Nebraska and Kentucky were the top states for solo renters, according to the study. The two Nebraska cities—Omaha and Lincoln—and two Kentucky cities—Lexington and Louisville, had an average rent cost for units with fewer that two bedrooms of $724 per month, while the average annual cost of living of less than $24,000.

The study compared the 100 largest cities across the United States across five metrics, including average rent for smaller units—the kind preferred by solo renters, as well as cost of living, median earnings, unemployment rates, and the percentage of housing units with fewer than two bedrooms.

Cincinnati, which took top spot for the fourth consecutive year, had an unemployment rate of 4.6 percent in April 2021, while more than 28 percent of its occupied housing units have fewer than two bedrooms, according to the report.

According to SmartAsset, the 10 top cities, ranked in order, where renters can afford to live alone, are: Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Omaha, St. Louis, Lexington, Lincoln, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Tulsa, and Boise.

The report comes as the cost of renting a home continues to rise in the United States as more people return to work in metro areas, boosting demand for rental apartments.

While rents dropped significantly during the pandemic across the country, as of June, the median national rent was up 8.4 percent year-over-year, according to Apartment List, an online rental marketplace.

The most recent inflation data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (pdf), released July 13, showed hotter-than-expected June inflation, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising by 0.9 percent month-over-month in June, hitting at a 13-year high. In the 12 months through June, inflation was up by 5.4 percent, the largest 12-month increase in the measure since 2008.

Republicans, and some economists, have been raising the alarm about inflation, while the Biden administration has insisted the upwards price pressures are transitory and will fade as the pandemic-related supply chain dislocations get ironed out.

