https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-analyst-no-bars-restaurants-unvaccinated

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University and

CNN medical analyst, says that people who are not fully vaccinated should not go into restaurants or bars.

What are the details?

Reiner told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield, “What I would say bluntly is: If you are not vaccinated right now in the United States, you should not go into a bar, you should probably not eat at a restaurant. You are at great risk of becoming infected.”

Reiner added that the only way to stem the tide of rising infections across the U.S., which appears to be driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, is for the rest of Americans to get vaccinated.

He explained that if those people refuse the shots, the only other options are to shut down businesses once more or begin universal masking for Americans — even those fully vaccinated.

“The only way to get the unvaccinated to mask up is to mask everyone up,” he added.

What else?

Last week, Reiner told CNN’s Erin Burnett that he believes private companies should begin requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I do think it’s time to start mandating vaccines,” he told the “Outfront” host. “And I think that private industry and private organizations will do that.”

Reiner continued, “Seventy-five million adults have chosen not to get vaccinated and that choice has consequences. Now, we can’t force you to take a jab in the arm, but there are many jobs perhaps that can prevent you from working if you decide not to get vaccinated.”

A Monday Forbes article reported that there have been at least 350,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. over the past week, which is a 172% jump from just two weeks ago and the highest levels since April.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

