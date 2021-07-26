https://bigleaguepolitics.com/colorado-pays-social-media-influencers-to-promote-covid-vaxx-propaganda-to-young-children/

The state of Colorado is paying social media influencers with large followings on major tech platforms to push COVID-19 vaccine propaganda, Axios has discovered.

The administration of far-left Colorado Governor Jared Polis is sending federal CARES Act money to Denver-based Idea Marketing to capture social media influencers for the propaganda campaign. They have doled out $8.8 million to this firm thus far to coerce vaccinations.

Jessica Bralish, the state public health agency’s spokesperson, said to Axios the Polis administration is giving these payouts “because we know that all too often diverse communities are asked to reach out to their communities for free — and to be equitable, we know we must compensate people for their work.” Once again, the Democrats are using empty social justice rhetoric to push their evil policies.

The marketing firm is expected to soak up $1.25 million in federal money that could have otherwise went to small business owners and workers whose livelihoods were destroyed by COVID lockdown policies.

Big League Politics has reported on the insanity of the COVID-19 vaccine regime that will not settle for less than anything but total compliance:

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is issuing propaganda about a “third wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic to fearmonger about the supposed delta variant.

“As increasing vaccination rates in Europe and North America started to take effect, we saw sustained declines in cases and deaths,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, those trends have now reversed, and we are in the early stages of a third wave.”

Cases in Asia are reportedly spiking, and this has supposed public health experts warning that the Olympics could be another super-spreader event.

“In the past, we learnt that a person can get infected from another individual through close contact of less than one metre over a duration of 15 minutes,” an unnamed Malaysian doctor said.

“Now, however, we are informed that the Delta variant can infect someone in just five seconds, and the virus is airborne,” they added.

While the fear propaganda may be working throughout the world, Americans are beginning to reject the terror that has been instilled into them by the elites. This has the globalist establishment very worried.”

The COVID vaccine regime seems to align perfectly with dark prophecies of a new world order that runs roughshod over the rights of the individual. There may not be very much more time for free humanity to resist this satanic technocracy.

