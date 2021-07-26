https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/ca-governor-gavin-newsom-compares-unvaccinated-people-murderous-drunk-drivers-video/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday compared law-abiding, unvaccinated Americans to dangerous, murderous drunk drivers.

CNN on Monday asked Newsom if it’s time to bring back the universal mask mandate regardless of vaccination status because of rising Covid cases.

Newsom immediately blamed unvaccinated people for the rise in Covid cases

“We don’t even have to have that debate if we could just get everybody vaccinated…living vaccine free is impacting the rest of us like drunk drivers,” Newsom said. “You don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk including your own life at risk.”

Newsom added, “California is one of the highest vaccination rates in America but yet we’re still seeing an increase because so many people – 25% in California are refusing to get vaccinated.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom compares unvaccinated Americans to drunk drivers. pic.twitter.com/hEaHIN1E5T — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 26, 2021

Newsom on Monday announced the state will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and some health care employees.

State workers will have to provide proof of vaccination or must test weekly by August 2nd.

Health care workers will have until August 23rd to provide proof of vaccination or proof of negative Covid tests two times a week.

Health care workers who refuse the vaccine will also be required to wear a mask.

