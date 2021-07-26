https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/congressman-said-he-gave-a-hug-to-the-officer-who-shot-and-killed-ashli-babbitt-because-he-was-distraught/

We still don’t know the name of the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 (actually, it’s all over social media), but we do know that he was physically and emotionally distraught. We know that because Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma says he gave the unidentified officer a hug and told him he did what he had to do.

Of course, he doesn’t name the officer, but we think C-SPAN could have at least put Ashli Babbitt’s name in the tweet.

It’s tricky doing posts on Babbitt because 1) she shouldn’t have been there and 2) so many people actually take glee in the fact that she, a “terrorist,” was shot and killed. To many, the officer is a hero, but if Speaker Nancy Pelosi really is going to investigate January 6, we hope her select committee will take into account the only fatality that day.

“Say her name” — isn’t that what progressives say?

Funny we never see any, “Why didn’t they just use a Taser?” comments.

And release footage of the hug.

Yeah, we got that vibe too.

