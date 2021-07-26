https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/congressman-said-he-gave-a-hug-to-the-officer-who-shot-and-killed-ashli-babbitt-because-he-was-distraught/

We still don’t know the name of the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 (actually, it’s all over social media), but we do know that he was physically and emotionally distraught. We know that because Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma says he gave the unidentified officer a hug and told him he did what he had to do.

.@RepMullin on police officer who fatally shot woman in Capitol on January 6th: “After it happened, he came over. He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, ‘sir, you did what you had to do.'” pic.twitter.com/qSwZgilMS7 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 23, 2021

Of course, he doesn’t name the officer, but we think C-SPAN could have at least put Ashli Babbitt’s name in the tweet.

It’s tricky doing posts on Babbitt because 1) she shouldn’t have been there and 2) so many people actually take glee in the fact that she, a “terrorist,” was shot and killed. To many, the officer is a hero, but if Speaker Nancy Pelosi really is going to investigate January 6, we hope her select committee will take into account the only fatality that day.

We’re not sure who you’re referring to. Perhaps if you named the individual that would be helpful. — whoops (@12yearsaknave) July 26, 2021

“Say her name” — isn’t that what progressives say?

How soon after it happened? Is the hug on film? — Tim O’Brien (@Timobns) July 24, 2021

People all of a sudden approving of an unarmed woman being shot by police is very ironic — Big Ben’s Nonbiological Son (@bigbenismydad) July 26, 2021

Everyone suddenly supporting police shootings in the comments pic.twitter.com/lno6f9qVm4 — Jamal Ginsberg (@LordAfroman) July 25, 2021

Funny we never see any, “Why didn’t they just use a Taser?” comments.

What a difference race makes. — 4EyesMcFarlane (@GREGDIL48497887) July 26, 2021

Did you hug Derek Chauvin too? — Don’t call me Shirley (@vepapa) July 26, 2021

Imagine cheering for the Nat Guard after the murders at Kent St. That’s what is happening here. — brun choplifter (@Libby4Trump) July 23, 2021

It’s a little gross that CSPAN promoted this tweet — Paterfamilias (@PaterFam27) July 25, 2021

What in the hell — Big Ben’s Nonbiological Son (@bigbenismydad) July 26, 2021

Why did he have to do it? — Momica (@MehMomica) July 26, 2021

She posed no threat. She was unarmed — Naomi157 (@Naomi1571) July 26, 2021

She was UNARMED. Period. — Bucky Barfbag 🌵 (@BuckyBarfbag) July 24, 2021

She was unarmed — Valhalla (@reallyobtuse) July 26, 2021

She was not such a threat where she needed to be shot and killed. — Barry Silsbee (@BarryForFreedom) July 26, 2021

The actual video of the incident shows that there was no need to shoot her. — Justice (@SmerkNews) July 23, 2021

So we have representatives openly supporting lethal force against unarmed women? Truly amazing. — Wheresyourcape? (@wheresyourcape) July 26, 2021

Good to know that he knows who it is. Might be about time for him to cough that name up. — Darkest Matter (@CarlosPuppycat) July 26, 2021

So @RepMullin knows who shot Ashli Babbitt Release the 14,000 hours of surveillance footage. — KBR 🇺🇸 (@Roberts175) July 26, 2021

And release footage of the hug.

Things that never happened. — MBudNGuy 🇮🇪🍀 (@MBudNGuy1) July 26, 2021

Yeah, we got that vibe too.

