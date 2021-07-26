http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FreZdlSysB4/

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) revealed he has contracted Covid-19 for a second time in a statement referring to the virus as a “biological attack” from the Chinese government.

“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID,” Higgins said, referring to his wife. “Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus… and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy.”

“We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive,” Higgins added. “We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables.”

Higgins has not publicly revealed whether he has been vaccinated. In December he praised then-President Donald Trump for the “highly-effective COVID-19 vaccines.” But in April, he said he believed he had “natural immunity” from his prior infection in January 2020.

“I want every American who wants a vaccine to get it,” Higgins said in an interview with the American Press newspaper in Louisiana. “It should be available, and it should be free.”

The Louisiana Republican also said in that interview that his father-in-law died after contracting Covid-19 in December 2020.

