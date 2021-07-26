https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/covid-deaths-in-sweden-hit-zero-other-nations-brace-for-more-lockdowns/

Emmanuel Macron/PHOTO: Presidencia de la República Mexicana (CC) (Jon Miltimore, Foundation for Economic Education ) More than 100,000 people flooded streets in France last weekend and multiple COVID vaccination centers were vandalized as opposition grew to the government’s most recent pandemic strategy.

In President Emmanuel Macron’s latest incarnation of lockdowns, government officials have decreed that unvaccinated individuals will no longer be allowed to enter cafes, restaurants, theaters, public transportation and more.

Needless to say, people were not happy.

France’s approach is unique, but it’s just one of many countries around the world imposing new restrictions as fears grow over a new variant of COVID-19.

Australia’s recent restrictions have placed half the country under strict lockdown—even though a record 82,000 tests had identified just 111 new coronavirus cases—while restaurants in Portugal are struggling to survive amid newly imposed restrictions.

One country not making much news is Sweden.Sweden, of course, was maligned in 2020 for foregoing a strict lockdown. The Guardian called its approach “ a catastrophe ” in the making, while CBS News said Sweden had become “an example of how not to handle COVID-19.”Despite these criticisms, Sweden’s laissez-faire approach to the pandemic continues today.In contrast to its European neighbors, Sweden is welcoming tourists .Businesses […]