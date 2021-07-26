https://pagesix.com/2021/07/25/cuba-gooding-jr-needs-to-work-on-his-karaoke-skills-video-shows/

Cuba Gooding Jr. could use some voice lessons.

Spies tell us the “Jerry Maguire” actor has been frequenting karaoke nights at popular hotspot Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett.

“He sang ‘Faithfully’ by Journey, but seemed like he could barely eke out the words,” said one viewer of Gooding’s performance.

Cuba Gooding Jr. sings Journey’s “Faithfully” during a night out in the Hamptons.

Another bar patron, who spotted Gooding on a different night, told us, “He sang ‘Come Together’ by the Beatles, but it was much more screaming than singing.”

The source continued, “He did very poorly. Mid-song he asked them to stop the track and redo a verse. It was even worse than the first time.”

The source noted that the infamous party boy seemed “wasted.”

But we’re told not everyone disliked the 53-year-old’s take on the tune. “Young girls were lined up for selfies,” said the spy, noting, “The guy craves attention.” Don’t all actors?

The Oscar winner, seen in the Hamptons on June 24, is a big karaoke fan. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gooding does seem to have a go-to song. Last year Page Six spotted him at Karaoke One 7, also singing “Faithfully.” In April, he was spotted belting out the same song at a bash in Miami.

He’s been spotted around the Hamptons all summer with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro, appearing at a fête for fashion brand Alice & Olivia and hanging out at Surf Lodge.

In June, a woman won a default judgment against the actor — whom she accused of groping her at a nightclub — after he failed to respond to her lawsuit for over a year. Gooding apparently never hired a civil attorney to defend him.

Gooding’s criminal defense attorney Mark Heller said that “the claim is baseless and the judgment is worthless.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

