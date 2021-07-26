https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/dallas-black-supremacist-org-demands-white-liberals-pledge-not-send-children-ivy-league-schools/

Dallas Justice NOW, a Texas-based black supremacist group, are demanding white Americans pledge to never attend Ivy League schools and any other top school in the United States and instead amend centuries of institutional racism by reserving spots in elite institutions for minorities.

Despite being white and wealthy, Caucasian Americans have proven their willingness to support black supremacy with loyalty to the Democrat Party and Black Lives Matter, Dallas Justice NOW argues in an open letter sent to residents of Texas’ Highland Park Independent School District.

But championing Democrats and Black Lives Matter does not relegate white privilege, the racial activist group states.

“We are writing to you because we understand you are white and live within the Highland Park Independent School District and thus benefit from enormous privileges taken at the expense of communities of color,” the racial activist group states. “You live in the whitest and wealthiest neighborhood in Dallas. Whether you know it or not, you earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color.

“However, it is also our understanding that you are a Democrat and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement which makes you one of our white allies and puts you in a position to help correct these crucial injustices. We need you to step up and back up your words with actions and truly sacrifice to make our segregated city more just.

White Americans must sacrifice their privilege by committing to keeping their children out of Ivy Leagues schools, allowing only minorities and students from marginalized communities to attend the elite institutions, and persuading their white privileged cohorts to do the same, DJN implores.

“We are asking you to pledge that your children will not apply or attend any IVY League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School. If you do not have children under 18 then we ask you to pledge to hold your white privileged friends, family, and neighbors with children to this standard,” the letter continues. “These schools have afforded white families for generations. Having your children attend these schools takes away spaces from students of color who really need the job opportunities, education and influence that these schools provide.

Rich, white Americans who refuse to comply with the pledge are perpetuating racism, the group argued.

We know that this sounds like a tough commitment to make. But it is truly disheartening to see wealthy folks sanding charitable donations, posting #BlackLivesMatter on social media, or putting up yard signs as if to say that minimal effort is all they are prepared to do in the fight for racial justice,” the pledge states. “The quest for justice requires commitment from our white allies and we thank you in advance for your anticipated cooperation in making such a commitment.”

In a pledge published its website, Dallas Justice Now doubles down its rebuke of white Americans

“As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color. I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs,” the pledge states. “If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so.”

