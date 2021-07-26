https://www.theblaze.com/news/dallas-democrats-mocked-care-packages

Dallas Democrats were blasted over the weekend after the group advertised a donation drive soliciting supplies for Texas House Democrats who fled the Lone Star State two weeks ago to block certain legislation from becoming law.

More than 60 Texas Democratic lawmakers — 56 state representatives and nine state senators, according to the Texas Tribune — fled to Washington, D.C., to deny the Texas House the quorum required to conduct business. By fleeing the state, they effectively blocked Republican-backed legislation from certain passage.

The lawmakers plan to be in Washington through the Texas legislative special session, which is set to expire after the first week of August.

What did Dallas Democrats say?

On Saturday, the group tweeted they will be conducting a donation drive on Tuesday to collect supplies — not for the needy in their community — but for Texas House Democrats who willingly left Texas.

“Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home,” Dallas Democrats tweeted. “Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping. TY!”

The request comes despite the fact that Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and failed presidential candidate, gave the group more than $600,000 last week.

The Texas House Democrats are also entitled to a per diem of $221 for every day of the special legislative session.

What was the reaction?

The request for materials for “care packages” and money to ship them was met with swift mockery and immediate condemnation.

Many people who took issue with the request, in fact, questioned its authenticity, noting that all of the requested items can be found in any of the dozens of drug stores in Washington.

“No Miller Lite?” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) mocked, a reference to the beer the Texas Democrats took with them on their private plane to Washington.

“Sewing kits? First aid? They’re in hotels in Washington DC not the Western Front,” another person mocked.

“Thought Robert Francis (@BetoORourke) was taking care of their needs . . . ? Not to mention the Texas tax-payers paying them $221 per diem. Absurd!” Allen West, who is running for Texas governor, reacted.

“The Democrats who abandoned Texas are asking for care package donations?! They are grown adults in Washington, DC refusing to do their taxpayer funded jobs. And they are surrounded by plenty of stores where they can buy whatever they want. Pathetic,” commentator Clay Travis said.

“These utter morons have been gone for literally only days and want a care package mailed from Texas for a photo op with stuff they could buy at a local CVS.

Salsa and first aid?” lawyer Jenna Ellis

said.

Still, others responded to the outrageous request by pointing people to better places to donate their money.

“Here’s a link to @FeedingAmerica where you can support a worthwhile charity helping Americans in need instead of throwing money at these private jet flying covid infecting morons https://feedingamerica.org,” one person said.

“You know who could use all of that? The DC Food bank,” writer Bethany Mandel said, including a link to the DC Food Bank.

“They’re in hotels in our nation’s capital. If you’re moved to help those truly in need, and want a worthy cause, consider donating to Samaritan’s Purse,” another person said, including a link to Samaritan’s Purse.

