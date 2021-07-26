https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/07/26/democrats-realize-there-are-consequences-to-their-actions-n416511
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch: Conservative Asian-Canadian MPs Rip Justin Trudeau Apart for Prostrating Before China
May 28, 2021
Fauci Shows His True Partisan Colors, Attacks Rand Paul and Jim Jordan with Ridiculous Label
May 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy