Judging by their recent actions, Democrats in the House of Representatives believe that probing the Jan. 6 Capitol siege is far more important than uncovering the origins of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has killed millions worldwide.

What are the details?

Last week, Democratic lawmakers, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), continued to staff the 13-member committee aimed at “seeking the truth” about the Capitol attack. In spite of Republican protests efforts, Pelosi insisted she is “deadly serious” about moving forward with the probe.

Yet earlier this month, Democratic members of the House Appropriations Committee killed a Republican-led initiative to withhold funds from the World Health Organization “until the Secretary of State certifies that the WHO has conducted a transparent investigation on the origins of COVID-19 and implemented regulatory changes to improve transparency and international cooperation.”

All but one of the 33 Democrats on the committee voted against the amendment, preventing it from any further consideration.

The move came only weeks after Democratic President Joe Biden changed his tune and acknowledged that his administration is not certain whether the pathogen arose from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak. In a statement, Biden informed the public that he has asked the U.S. intelligence agency to “redouble” origin investigations.

Since then, a report surfaced indicating that senior members of the Biden administration now believe that the lab leak theory touted by many conservatives is “at least as credible” as the natural origin theory.

What else?

The Democratic lawmakers’ rejection of the amendment also came amid widespread concerns over the WHO’s handling of its original COVID-19 origin investigation. When WHO investigators set out for Wuhan to study the origins earlier this year, they were routinely hamstrung by Chinese officials, who secured veto rights over the participants.

Then last week, China rejected the international health body’s plan for a follow-up investigation, saying another probe “disregards common sense and defies science.”

Experts reportedly told Politico that China’s denial of access to Wuhan “deepens growing suspicion the Chinese government is attempting to cover up the possibility that the virus was intentionally engineered.”

Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson (Iowa), who voted in favor of the amendment to withhold funding from the WHO, told the Washington Free Beacon it was “necessary to prevent another pandemic from reaching our shores at the hands of the CCP and due to the WHO’s negligence.”

“We should not send taxpayer dollars to the WHO until they have completed a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the origin and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the role of the Chinese Communist Party, and implement changes to stop future pandemics,” Hinson added, stressing the import of the whole ordeal.

But Democrats, it seems, are preoccupied with other issues.

