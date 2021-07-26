https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/detroit-public-schools-reaches-agreement-with-teachers-union-will-offer-up-to-2000-in-staff-hazard-pay/

We wouldn’t have seen this if it hadn’t been retweeted by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who apparently has no clue how horrible a person she comes across as on Twitter. Weingarten, who claims her union has tried to reopen schools for in-person learning since April 2020, is cheering on an agreement between Detroit Public Schools and the teachers union there, which has won an agreement of up to $2,000 in hazard pay for in-person and blended classroom teachers.

✅Hazard pay for in-person & blended classroom teachers

✅Quarantine protocols in place in case of exposure & illness

Smaller class sizes

✅Masks, distancing, testing & PPE

Glad to see @DFT231 reach an agreement with Detroit Public Schools! #Back2Schoolhttps://t.co/bB5VMvumV9 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 26, 2021

The Detroit News reports:

Detroit Public Schools Community District reached an agreement with its teachers union for reopening schools that includes smaller class sizes, a separate district-operated virtual school and up to $2,000 in staff hazard pay and another $2,000 if teachers work in a blended learning environment. … After experiencing a 2,700-student drop in enrollment during the pandemic, the district’s other roughly 38,000 students were in a virtual learning program that kept them at home. In April, [Superintendent Nikolai] Vitti offered $500 and two sick days to teachers and many other employees who prove they’ve taken a COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers working inside schools receive $750 per quarter for hazard pay during the pandemic.

The union president says he expects the majority of teachers to return to classrooms this fall.

“hazard pay” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 27, 2021

Insufferable — Shannon Dawson (@shannondawson23) July 27, 2021

This sounds more like a prison then a school😳 — Kelly Preseren (@KellyPreseren) July 26, 2021

What a disgrace. — Jonathan Hanson (@JRH57702) July 27, 2021

Can you do much worse? Most aren’t being taught anyway. This should be turned into a commercial for pulling kids out of public schools. Pure gold. — Politicians Will Not Make Your Life Better (@2020Tyranny) July 27, 2021

Hazard pay to show up and work in one of the least hazardous places one could possibly work feels a bit too on-the-nose, even for teachers. — Gina (@ginana13) July 26, 2021

We need hazard pay for the kids that have to go to your schools — Jesus Matters. What is baked in your cake? (@usebigears) July 27, 2021

Hazard pay, oh good grief. Children are not hazardous you absolute lunatics. — Your mom (@thsuburbanmommy) July 26, 2021

How about hazmat suits?💯🤡 — LisaMarieB (@LisaMarieB9) July 27, 2021

If teachers can shop at Walmart and travel to the beach they can show up to do their job — sanitar dude (@opsdude99) July 26, 2021

Stop pretending you don’t know multiple states had 100% of their public schools 100% in person last year, with overall COVId stats better than states where schools were closed because of teachers’ histrionics — NH (@TwoQuoque) July 26, 2021

Hazard pay. Lmao. Bunch of pussies. I’ve had to work in person during this whole pandemic. GFY. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) July 27, 2021

Many of us haven’t stopped working since this all started and didn’t get hazard pay. Go to work. — Dr’s Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) July 27, 2021

See how the unions are moving the bar? Give them more money or they’ll steal ANOTHER year of education from millions of children. — BifurcationBet (@BifurcationBet1) July 27, 2021

What a grifter you are. — NJblondefortrump (@blondejerseygrl) July 26, 2021

Counteroffer: just do your damn jobs the way the rest of us have for the last 18 months. Quit begging for handouts like junkies on the dole — Jack’s Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) July 27, 2021

Why are you pushing homeschooling so hard? — Josh & His Warm Bowl of Soup (@BIGJoshInAZ) July 27, 2021

What could teachers do to make themselves look worse that they haven’t already done?

Related:

AFT president Randi Weingarten says ‘millions of Floridians’ are going to die because of Gov. Ron DeSantis https://t.co/p5zKzrK4OA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

