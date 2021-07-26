https://hannity.com/media-room/donate-now-help-support-the-aflac-cancer-and-blood-disorders-center-in-atlanta/

AMERICAN STORY: ‘My Kid Has Cancer and Obamacare is Making Everything Worse’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.27.20

During the final days of the 2020 general election, Joe Biden routinely pledges to expand his predecessor’s disastrous healthcare reform law; this time calling it ‘Bidencare.’

The former Vice President fails to discuss the millions of Americans who found themselves without insurance or battling a growing bureaucracy that didn’t exist just months before the bill.

Here’s one family’s story…

“Joe Biden has been running an ad in which he says he can’t imagine what it would be like to have a child with cancer and no health coverage. I don’t have to imagine. Under the health ‘reform’ championed by Biden when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president, I live that reality every day,” writes Christopher Briggs.

“Twice over the past three years, ObamaCare has had no plans to sell us that covers little girls ravaged by cancer or recovering from that ordeal — and it might leave us floundering again,” adds the father.

“Thanks to ObamaCare, we were already in financial straits. In 2014, the law had eliminated a great plan we had had for years. Before ObamaCare went into effect, the private marketplace offered us a wide menu of relatively inexpensive plans that covered specialist care, even out of state,” concludes Briggs. “Turns out there is a nightmare worse than one’s watching cancer brutalize one’s little girl. It’s having Obama’s law — which his vice president rightly claims as his own — collude with the disease against her.”

