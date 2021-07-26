https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/double-standard-you-bet-sen-rand-paul-notes-how-many-in-the-mob-who-attacked-my-wife-and-me-the-fbi-has-arrested/

After Trump accepted the Republican nomination in a speech at the White House last summer, Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were among many who were attacked and harassed as they tried to make their way home. Paul has been trying to get people held accountable for what happened that night, and the FBI seems disinterested:

The FBI arrested exactly zero of the mob who attacked my wife and me. Meanwhile every day the FBI arrests anybody and everybody who came to DC on January 6th. Double standard? You bet! Kelley Paul: Our harrowing, dystopian night https://t.co/nooqqIc9BM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 26, 2021

Unfortunately, we can’t say that’s surprising. Late last year Sen. Paul also said that the DC US attorney declined to investigate the “thugs” who attacked and harassed people that day.

FBI is considering it as a good deed https://t.co/uPTpA62mWh — DoctorAliceinParis (@gordana1818) July 26, 2021

Leftists have infiltrated our government institutions https://t.co/OOaqoB0fkH — Scott Brown🇺🇸🏎🏁 (@ScottBr37820569) July 26, 2021

Maybe some in the FBI were too busy lining up a kidnapping plot?

The only crimes the FBI solves are the ones they commit. https://t.co/uMwEBiyIqZ — Rebecca Bailey (@StraightEdge603) July 26, 2021

