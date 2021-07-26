https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/double-standard-you-bet-sen-rand-paul-notes-how-many-in-the-mob-who-attacked-my-wife-and-me-the-fbi-has-arrested/

After Trump accepted the Republican nomination in a speech at the White House last summer, Sen. Rand Paul and his wife were among many who were attacked and harassed as they tried to make their way home. Paul has been trying to get people held accountable for what happened that night, and the FBI seems disinterested:

Unfortunately, we can’t say that’s surprising. Late last year Sen. Paul also said that the DC US attorney declined to investigate the “thugs” who attacked and harassed people that day.

Maybe some in the FBI were too busy lining up a kidnapping plot?

