Dr. Charles Hoffe discusses the D Dimer test and Vaccine patients

But here’s where the problem comes. In a virus, in a Coronavirus, that spike protein becomes part of the viral capsule. In other words, the cell wall around the virus, called the viral capsule. But it’s not in the virus. It’s in your cells. So it therefore becomes part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium. Which means that these cells that line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that blood flows smoothly, now have these little spikey bits sticking out.

So it is absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form. Because your blood platelets circulate around in your blood vessels. And the purpose of blood platelets is to detect a damaged vessel and block that vessel to stop bleeding. So when the platelet comes through the capillary, it suddenly hits all these all these Covid spikes that are jutting into the inside of the vessel, it is absolutely inevitable that a blood clot will form to block that vessel. That’s how platelets work.

So….just as [inaudible] is absolutely predicted to cause cancer because it is full of carcinogens, these spike proteins will predictably cause blood clots because [inaudible] they are in your blood vessels. Dr. Bhakdi then said to me the way to prove this is that we need to do a blood test called a D-dimer test, um..to find out of this is really happening. So…the problem with…the blood clots we hear about through the media, that they claim are very rare are the big blood clots. These are the ones that cause strokes and clots in your brain…those are the ones that show up on CT-scans and Angiograms and MRIs. The clots I am talking about are microscopic. These are tiny…they are literally on a capillary level and they are scattered throughout your capillary network. They are not going to show on any scan. They are just too small and too scattered. So the only way to find out for sure if this predictable mechanism of clotting was actually happening was to do this blood test called a D-dimer. And so the D-dimer is a blood test that shows a recent blood clot. It doesn’t show anything else other than a recent blood clot. It won’t show an old blood clot. It only shows new blood clots. And so I have been now doing that on my patients…um finding people who have recently had their Covid shot within the previous seven days…it needs to be between 4 and 7 days, and doing a blood test on them called a D-dimer.

And so I am still trying to accumulate more information. But on the ones I have so far, 62% of them have evidence of clotting. Which means that these blood clots are not rare. It means the majority of people are getting blood clots that they have no idea that they are having. So Laura Lynn, the most alarming thing about this is that there are some parts of your body like your heart and your brain, and your spinal cord and your lungs, which cannot regenerate. When those tissues are damaged by blocked vessels they are permanently damaged. So I now have 6 people in my Medical practice with reduced Effort Tolerance, which means that they just get out of breath more easily than they used to. I have one fellow that used to walk to my office every week for actually for an arthritis injection and told me that he could walk two miles without any problems, and now after a quarter of a mile he is absolutely out of breath and it has been like that for five months.

So on the basis of this D-dimer test which proves that the majority of people are clotting, these six people who now have Reduced Effort Tolerance, actually what has happened to them is that they have plugged up thousands of tiny capillaries in their lungs. And the terrifying thing about this is not just that these people are short of breath and they can’t do what they used to be able to do. But once you block off a significant number of blood vessels to your lungs, your heart is now pumping against a much greater resistance to try and get the blood through your lungs. And the problem….so that causes a condition called Pulmonary Artery Hypertension.

It’s actually like high blood pressure in your lungs because the blood can’t get through because so many of the vessels are blocked. And the terrifying thing of this is that people with Pulmonary Artery Hypertension usually die of right sided heart failure within three years. So the huge concern about the mechanism of injury is that these shots are causing permanent damage. And the worse is yet to come. Because, you know, there are some tissues in your body like the intestine, liver and kidney that can regenerate to quite a good degree but brain, and spinal cord, and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they are damaged, its permanent. Like all these young people who are now getting Myocarditis from these shots, they have permanently damaged hearts.

