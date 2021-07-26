https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-peter-mccullough-issues-warning/

Posted by Kane on July 26, 2021 2:04 pm

Texas A&M professor of medicine Dr. Peter McCullough — ‘Three to five years of turmoil ahead’

“I personally think that something has gone very wrong in the world. The whole medical bio-scientific underpinnings have been broken. We’re off our moorings. We’re not having evidence-based medicine. We’re not seeing reasonable conclusions being made. We’re not even seeing regulatory decisions being followed.”

Bonus clip from Texas Senate testimony



