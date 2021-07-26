https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-peter-mccullough-issues-warning/
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH: Something is gone very wrong in the world; I think we are in for about 3-5 year period of turmoil… pic.twitter.com/NAkpNksmRF
— Camus (@camus37) July 25, 2021
Texas A&M professor of medicine Dr. Peter McCullough — ‘Three to five years of turmoil ahead’
“I personally think that something has gone very wrong in the world. The whole medical bio-scientific underpinnings have been broken. We’re off our moorings. We’re not having evidence-based medicine. We’re not seeing reasonable conclusions being made. We’re not even seeing regulatory decisions being followed.”
Bonus clip from Texas Senate testimony