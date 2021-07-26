https://justthenews.com/government/congress/eight-republican-senators-join-democrats-confirm-doj-environmental-head?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Eight Republican Senators joined with Democrats Tuesday to confirm Todd Kim to lead the Justice Department’s environmental office.

Kim, who had previously served as the assistant attorney general for the department’s environment and natural resources division and deputy general counsel for litigation, regulation and enforcement for the Department of Energy for seven years, was confirmed in a 58-41 vote, according to The Hill.

As head of the DOJ’s environmental division, Kim will oversee the enforcement of federal environmental laws such as the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Air Act.

Kim was nominated by former President Obama to the D.C. Court of Appeals in 2014 and 2015, but was never confirmed by the Senate.

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt was joined by fellow Republican Sens. Shelly Moore Capito, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Chuck Grassley, John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, while Sen. Mike Rounds did not vote.

