https://www.dailywire.com/news/entrepreneur-starts-bank-that-will-fund-christian-charities-instead-of-planned-parenthood

An entrepreneur and evangelist plans to launch “ProLife Bank” — a financial institution that will serve as an alternative to mainstream commercial banks, most of which donate heavily to Planned Parenthood.

Vujicic — an Australian-American born without his four limbs due to a rare genetic condition — believes that he is in a unique position to speak on issues related to abortion, adoption, and foster care.

“Most banks — 90%, in fact — give philanthropically toward abortion,” Vujicic told The Christian Post, noting that an unthinkable amount of “God’s money” has been leveraged to fund the murder of preborn children.

For instance, Bank of America’s charitable foundation gave over $50,000 to Planned Parenthood affiliates across the United States in 2017. Morgan Stanley, American Express, and other financial institutions match employees’ donations to the organization and give grants to support “volunteer” efforts.

The Christian Post continues:

It was this sobering reality that prompted Vujicic to partner with Betsy Gray, his “spiritual mother” and the executive director of Network Medical Women’s Center, a primary care medical clinic in Santa Barbara, California, to found ProLife Bank. ProLife Bank, Vujicic said, is not a for-profit bank — it’s a for-giving bank. The bank will give “50% net profits to Judeo-Christian-aligned-nonprofit organizations to further the Kingdom of God,” he explained.

ProLife Bank’s website explains:

Having no limbs and not given the coddling to play the “victim card,” young Nick started vacuuming the floor for an allowance at age 6. He’d buy his own toys and gave money to missionaries. His father Boris pushed him to accelerate in something Nick could do, mathematics. He became a numbers man at a young age, bringing him to the world of financial literacy at age 17. He started trading options and stocks as a teenager and purchased his first home as an investment at 19 years old. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce with a double major in Financial Planning and Investments & Accounting and graduated at age 21.

Vujicic noted that up to half of abortions in the United States are carried out by professing Christians — a reality that requires Americans to “rattle the cages of the Church.”

Vujicic also pointed out that multiple American municipalities are now “sanctuary cities” that do not allow abortions to occur, despite state and federal laws to the contrary. As The Daily Wire recently reported, pending legislation in Texas would entirely abolish abortion in the state.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

