Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, slammed President Joe Biden in a tweet over the weekend after a clip of Biden went viral in which Biden referenced a fringe conspiracy theory.

Jackson, who now represents Texas’ 13th Congressional District, tweeted out a video clip of Biden from late last week in which Biden referenced the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory when he was asked a question about whether some Democrats support the far-left “defund the police” movement.

“I’m the Democratic Party; I am president. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the, the Majority Leader,” Biden claimed. “We are not the defunding the police.”

“Okay,” a reporter responded. “And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?”

“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” Biden responded.

“Our cities are EXPLODING with drugs & violence because of Democrat ‘defund the police’ policies and the GREAT UNITER Joe Biden deflects to talk about ‘sucking blood out of kids,’” Jackson tweeted. “He’s completely LOST it! Needs a cognitive exam NOW!”

Biden faced mockery again on Twitter after a video clip of him went viral where he made unintelligible remarks to a reporter while initially attempting to respond to a question.

Jackson responded to another viral video of Biden during CNN’s town hall last week, saying that the situation was a national security issue and that “something’s going on here.”

“And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said. “And I’m at the point right now where, you know, I went from, you know, telling people, we should be concerned about what might potentially be going on, to now saying, hey, what is happening right now?”

“Where are the people in our academic medicine that were out there calling for President Trump to have a cognitive test? Where are these people?” Jackson continued. “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

Jackson said that members of Biden’s cabinet are likely looking at Biden and wondering if he is able to effectively carry out his duties as President of the United States. Jackson added that “this is a national security issue at this point … it really is.”

