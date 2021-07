50+ wildfires reported in Greece in one day…

Forest fires in Sardinia, Italy sparked in over 100°F heat have displaced 900 people, and killed scores of animals in farms and shelters. Officials say the scale of fires is “unprecedented.”

Fires are breaking out across southern Europe, with 50+ reported in Greece in 1 day. pic.twitter.com/9VvMOTZCqs

— AJ+ (@ajplus) July 26, 2021