Conservative commentator Matt Walsh very observantly noticed some things that just don’t add up in a recent photo op posted by Democrat Senator Michael Bennet over the weekend.

The Colorado Senator who is running for reelection in 2022 and was originally appointed to the position in 2009, has elitist roots but you wouldn’t know it from his “man of the people” Twitter post on Saturday in which he portrays himself as out in a field doing some “down to earth” farming.

He’s “one of us,” don’t you know?

But as Matt Walsh shows us, at least when it comes to some politicians, things are not always as they appear.

“Hey Joe, I was just out here plowing the fields in my dry cleaned button down shirt. Fortunately my staffer was following me around to take pictures. No, my tractor doesn’t leave tire marks. It’s more of a hover craft I guess. Anyway, what was that about the Child Tax Credit?” https://t.co/dtnUicOUQ9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 25, 2021

So it’s doubtful Bennet was farming when he was interrupted by a call from Joe Biden (assuming that even happened). Lord only knows the last time that tractor was fired up.

I think the part where he implied ol’ Joe can actually talk, is more unbelievable than him doing tractor work. — Gregg T (@greggwillsnap) July 25, 2021

And where is the sweat, after all, it’s Colorado in the middle of the summer?

