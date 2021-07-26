https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-july-26-texas-ag-reveals-897-active-election-cases-audit-of-13-counties-in-texas-proposed_3919745.html

Facts Matter (July 26): Texas AG Reveals 897 Active Election Cases; Audit of 13 Counties in Texas Proposed

Over in Texas, a lawmaker has just introduced a new bill to allow for a 2020 election audit of Texas’s 13 most populous counties.

And in Wisconsin, a lawmaker has said that any reviews of the 2020 election that are currently active should be expanded into a “full forensic audit.”

Just yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that federal health officials are considering recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks in public.

Over the weekend, large protests were held around the world, calling for an end to vaccine passports and lockdowns.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show

