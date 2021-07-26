https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fighting-antifa-in-the-streets/
Fighting outside LA Breast Cancer clinic over masks
After a second waving of brawling between anti-maskers and counter-protesters outside the LA breast cancer clinic, the two sides attempted to separate from each-other. pic.twitter.com/mhVeuEM5BU
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 24, 2021
The fighting stopped after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and dispersed both sides.
Some tried arguing with the deputies and showing them cell phone footage of the brawls to cast blame, but deputies declined to arrest and forced everyone to leave. pic.twitter.com/Gx3C70z5BR
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 24, 2021