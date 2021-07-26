http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VLRE_o5CRQg/

(CBSDFW.COM) – Residents in North Texas got quite the surprise Sunday night as many said they saw a bright flash in the sky of a possible meteor.

While there has been no official confirmation that the object was indeed a meteor, residents have been posting videos of what they saw.

Reports started appearing just after 9 p.m. by residents on social media.

Viewer Bryan Herrera captured video of the alleged meteor on his dashcam while driving in The Colony.