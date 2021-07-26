https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/former-democrat-senator-barbara-boxer-assaulted-robbed-oakland/

Barbara Boxer

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland’ Jack London Square neighborhood on Monday.

Boxer, 80, was pushed in her back and the assailant stole her cell phone then took off in a getaway car.

The former Democrat senator’s office confirmed the mugging on Monday afternoon.

“Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” Boxer’s office said.

TRENDING: Dem Senator Schumer Attacks Trump Supporters: ‘How Could 74 Million People Vote For a Despicable, Racist, Vile Man?’ (VIDEO)

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.” — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

Oakland police are investigating the case and Crime Stoppers of Oakland offered a $2,000 reward for info leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the mugging that took place along the 300 block of 3rd Street is asked to contact Crime Stoppers TIP LINE at (510) 777- 8572.

Oakland city council recently voted to defund the police and strip more than $18 million from the OPD’s budget.

Crime has increased 90% in the Democrat hell hole of Oakland.

Barbara Boxer served as a US Senator until 2017. Kamala Harris filled her seat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

