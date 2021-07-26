https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/gaslighter-extraordinaire-andrew-cuomos-claim-about-what-he-did-from-day-1-of-the-pandemic-makes-bs-detectors-explode/

Possibly feeling emboldened after the Biden Justice Department dropped an investigation of nursing home deaths in New York (and other states), Gov. Andrew Cuomo blurted out a whopper today. Here’s the video shared by Janice Dean:

“I told the truth on Covid “from day 1.” –@NYGovCuomo What an absolute joke he is. pic.twitter.com/GyK3L833Hy — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 26, 2021

Just when you think he can’t get more shameless.

Yeah, and that warning about the delta variant wave comes from the same governor who profited from his book about what a great job he did of leading his state through the pandemic.

He’s a gaslighter extraordinaire. — Dan (@Dan_Stnwy007) July 26, 2021

I can’t listen to these liars anymore – https://t.co/q29pJLsFHL — QueensMaryMac (@QueensMaryMac) July 26, 2021

He is despicable and responsible for thousands of deaths. We aren’t fooled by his garbage soeech. https://t.co/40tZhzxvFQ — Jeanine Fitzgerald (@JeanineDFitz) July 26, 2021

As usual, Cuomo hopes everybody believes him instead of their lying eyes and ears.

