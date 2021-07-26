https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/gaslighter-extraordinaire-andrew-cuomos-claim-about-what-he-did-from-day-1-of-the-pandemic-makes-bs-detectors-explode/

Possibly feeling emboldened after the Biden Justice Department dropped an investigation of nursing home deaths in New York (and other states), Gov. Andrew Cuomo blurted out a whopper today. Here’s the video shared by Janice Dean:

Just when you think he can’t get more shameless.

Yeah, and that warning about the delta variant wave comes from the same governor who profited from his book about what a great job he did of leading his state through the pandemic.

As usual, Cuomo hopes everybody believes him instead of their lying eyes and ears.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...