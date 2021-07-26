https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/gaslighter-extraordinaire-andrew-cuomos-claim-about-what-he-did-from-day-1-of-the-pandemic-makes-bs-detectors-explode/
Possibly feeling emboldened after the Biden Justice Department dropped an investigation of nursing home deaths in New York (and other states), Gov. Andrew Cuomo blurted out a whopper today. Here’s the video shared by Janice Dean:
“I told the truth on Covid “from day 1.” –@NYGovCuomo
What an absolute joke he is.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 26, 2021
Just when you think he can’t get more shameless.
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 26, 2021
Yeah, and that warning about the delta variant wave comes from the same governor who profited from his book about what a great job he did of leading his state through the pandemic.
He’s a gaslighter extraordinaire.
— Dan (@Dan_Stnwy007) July 26, 2021
I can’t listen to these liars anymore – https://t.co/q29pJLsFHL
— QueensMaryMac (@QueensMaryMac) July 26, 2021
He is despicable and responsible for thousands of deaths. We aren’t fooled by his garbage soeech. https://t.co/40tZhzxvFQ
— Jeanine Fitzgerald (@JeanineDFitz) July 26, 2021
As usual, Cuomo hopes everybody believes him instead of their lying eyes and ears.